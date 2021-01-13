Chicago plays Tampa Bay for division matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Tampa Bay for a Central Division matchup.

Tampa Bay went 18-5-1 in division action and 22-10-2 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Lightning averaged 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

Chicago finished 32-30-8 overall and 7-12-3 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.