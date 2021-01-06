Nevada, San Diego St. meet in conference play

Nevada (8-3, 3-1) vs. San Diego State (7-2, 1-1)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Nevada matches up against San Diego State. Both squads are coming off of victories in their last game. San Diego State earned a 78-65 home win against Colorado State on Monday, while Nevada won 84-74 over New Mexico on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Diego State's Matt Mitchell has averaged 14.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jordan Schakel has put up 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Grant Sherfield has averaged 17.2 points and 5.4 assists while Desmond Cambridge Jr. has put up 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sherfield has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Sherfield has 29 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Aztecs are 6-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-2 when they fall shy of that total. The Wolf Pack are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.1 percent or worse, and 0-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolf Pack. San Diego State has 47 assists on 76 field goals (61.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Nevada has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 60.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25