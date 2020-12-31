Ga. State, CCU start Sun Belt play

Georgia State (6-1, 0-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (6-1, 0-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Coastal Carolina as Sun Belt play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Georgia State finished with 12 wins and eight losses, while Coastal Carolina won eight games and lost 12.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State's Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Roberts has connected on 43.6 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Coastal Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 99.3 points while giving up 62.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 43 of 94 field goals (45.7 percent) across its past three games while Georgia State has assists on 71 of 114 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to scoring. The Panthers are ranked sixth in Division I with 93.6 points per game while the Chanticleers are second at 96.1 per game.

