Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game

The Associated Press

LONDON

Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma’s side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.

Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma “strenuously denies the allegation made against him” and will request a hearing over the charge.

“Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process,” the club said in a statement.

