Entertainment
Harrison Ford back as Indiana Jones? Disney announces next installment of franchise
Disney delighted Star Wars and Marvels fans on Thursday by announcing that 10 new Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series would debut on Disney Plus over the next several years, McClatchy News reported.
But the entertainment giant also dropped another jewel.
Harrison Ford, who famously brought Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr. to life — starting in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — will return to the role come July 2022. Taking his turn in the director’s chair will be James Mangold, who directed the Academy Award nominated “Ford vs. Ferrari.”
Those on social media went nuts over Disney officially announcing the long list of new shows and movies that would be premiering over the years.
“Over the next few years, roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney Plus,” the company tweeted.
Comments