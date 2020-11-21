The Latest: Chargers place LB Kyzir White on COVID-19 list

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Kyzir White on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has been infected.

White is in his third season and leads the team in tackles with 68. Los Angeles (2-7) has lost three straight going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

The Halifax Mooseheads are the latest Quebec Major Junior Hockey team to suspend in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said Saturday the staffer did not have any contact with players or hockey staff, but players and staff are now isolating as a precaution and public health officials have been contacted.

Halifax’s Saturday game against the Charlottetown Islanders was postponed, along with a Wednesday game against the Cape Breton Eagles. The Mooseheads are the sixth team in the league to announce a positive test.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to start play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they plan to begin in the New Year.