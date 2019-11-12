BC plays High Point

High Point (0-2) vs. Boston College (2-0)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Boston College in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Boston College won over South Florida 74-60 on Sunday, while High Point fell 89-61 at Wofford on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College's Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jay Heath have combined to account for 68 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Eagles have averaged 25.5 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25