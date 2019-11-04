76ers play the Suns, look for 6th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

Philadelphia heads into a matchup against Phoenix as winners of five games in a row.

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free throw line and 28.9 from 3-point range.

Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 20-21 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: day to day (knee).