Sacramento plays Utah on 3-game home skid

Utah Jazz (4-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

Sacramento comes into a matchup against Utah as losers of three home games in a row.

Sacramento went 21-31 in Western Conference games and 24-17 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free throw line and 33.9 from 3-point range.

Utah finished 50-32 overall and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 18.8 from the free throw line and 36.3 from beyond the arc.

Sacramento and Utah matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 113-81 on Oct. 26. Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 26 points.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

Jazz Injuries: None listed.