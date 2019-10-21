White man named Tupac arrested on drug charges in Tennessee

A white man named Tupac Amaru Shakur has been arrested on drug charges in Tennessee.

News outlets report Shakur, of Elizabethton, was charged Saturday with offenses including methamphetamine possession and aggravated assault. He's set to appear in court Monday. Johnson City police say officers responded that afternoon to a sighting of Shakur, who was already sought by the Carter County Sheriff's Department on unrelated charges.

A statement says arriving officers saw Shakur leaving in a vehicle. It says Shakur was later found sitting in the stopped vehicle. Police say Shakur pulled out a knife when officers tried to arrest him and he was subdued after a brief struggle. At 40 years old, Shakur was born years after the famous rapper of the same name.