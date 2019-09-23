Nationals take on the Phillies in division play

Philadelphia Phillies (79-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (85-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (9-12, 4.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (13-7, 3.10 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -183; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will host Philadelphia in a matchup of division rivals.

The Nationals are 39-32 against teams from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .325.

The Phillies are 34-34 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is slugging .428 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .502.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 120 RBIs and is batting .325. Trea Turner is 9-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Harper leads the Phillies with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .502. Adam Haseley is 9-for-29 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (hamstring).