Swedish prosecutor won’t appeal A$AP Rocky verdict

The Associated Press

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Swedish court on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm says he and his two bodyguards "assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground." AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A Swedish prosecutor says he won't appeal a verdict against American rapper A$AP Rocky and his two bodyguards who were found guilty of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

Daniel Suneson said Tuesday the Stockholm District Court "has dismissed the plea of self-defense, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case."

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On Aug. 14, they were given "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions, meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.

