Towns near Flint Hills Trail working to draw visitors

Towns along the new Flint Hills Trail park are working to draw visitors as a way to improve the rural economy.

The Wichita Eagle reports towns including Osawatomie, Ottawa and Council Grove are planning music festivals, opening breweries and bike shops, and offering Airbnbs to trail visitors.

The Flint Hills Trail will eventually stretch 117 miles across east central Kansas. Currently about 95 miles of the state park are open in six counties. Visitors can hike or bike over rocky streams, hills, tallgrass prairie and hardwood forests on the trail, which was named a state park last summer.

Kansas parks department natural resource manager Jim Manning says the trail got off to a slow start but he is confident its popularity will grow.