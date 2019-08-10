Entertainment
Woodstock generation looks back, from varied vantage points
It was the weekend that shaped the image of a "Woodstock Generation." And that image would echo, appeal and provoke for generations to come.
To many who went or wished they did, the pivotal festival of "peace and music" 50 years ago remains an inspiring moment of counterculture community and youthful freethinking.
Some other Americans saw Woodstock as an outrageous display of indulgence and insouciance in a time of war. And some didn't look to Woodstock to celebrate their own sense of music and identity.
University of Kansas American history professor David Farber notes "there was no one baby boomer generation," and no one approach to what Woodstock meant.
But he says it became an "aspirational vision of what countercultural youth thought they could achieve" in the U.S.
