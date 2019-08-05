Reds play Angels, aim to build on Gray’s strong performance

Los Angeles Angels (56-57, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-58, fourth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (10-4, 2.63 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Sonny Gray. Gray went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Reds are 29-26 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.03, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.70.

The Angels are 27-29 in road games. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .426.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .524. Jose Iglesias is 9-for-28 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Trout leads the Angels with 36 home runs and has 87 RBIs. Matt Thaiss is 9-for-28 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), Felix Pena: 10-day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Luke Bard: day-to-day (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (foot), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder).