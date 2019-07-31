Phillies play the Giants after Smyly’s solid performance

San Francisco Giants (54-53, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-50, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (7-8, 3.95 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-5, 4.46 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Drew Smyly. Smyly pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Phillies are 32-23 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 136 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Giants are 29-25 on the road. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .260. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Drew Smyly recorded his second victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Tyler Beede took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 72 RBIs and is batting .253. Hoskins is 10-for-40 with a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 97 hits and has 55 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.34 ERA

Giants: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).