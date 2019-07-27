Toronto hosts Tampa Bay in division play

Tampa Bay Rays (59-47, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (39-66, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 2.55 ERA) Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents Toronto and Tampa Bay will play at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 14-27 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .231 batting average, Eric Sogard leads the club with an average of .299.

The Rays are 25-23 against opponents from the AL East. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .286. The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Ryan Yarbrough earned his ninth victory and Travis d'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Jacob Waguespack registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 38 extra base hits and is batting .270. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 10 hits and is batting .256 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .459. Meadows is 9-for-37 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).