Currier Museum in New Hampshire to launch summer block party

An art museum in New Hampshire is launching a free summer block party featuring food, drinks and family friendly activities.

The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester will hold what they call "Twilight at the Currier" on Saturday rain or shine from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event — in its third year — will feature many activities related to its exhibition Medieval to Metal: The Art and Evolution of the Guitar. Music will be provided by Way Up South and the museum will be open and free of charge.

There were will be several food trucks as well as a beer and wine tent featuring craft beer from To Share Brewing Company. There will also be LED Hoop performances from Kaleidoscope Entertainment, a community art project based on guitars and face painting.