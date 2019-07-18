Disneyland’s Millennium Falcon ride gets millionth rider after opening 7 weeks ago

1 Millionth Rider on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Resort Having been open for about two months, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort welcomed the family who were the one millionth rider on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Having been open for about two months, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort welcomed the family who were the one millionth rider on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been open for only seven weeks at Disneyland Resort in California, and its only ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, has reached 1 million riders.

Earlier this week, Disneyland gave the Ridgeway family, from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, an out-of-this world experience for becoming the 1 millionth rider, according to Disneyland Resort.

The ride is averaging more than 20,000 passengers every day.

The Ridgeway family — 8-year-old Jonathan, mom Becky, dad Roger and 4-year-old Logan — spent time in the Millennium Falcon’s main hold and lounge.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ridgeway family, the millionth riders of the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, take their turn on the ride. Disneyland Resort

As they sat at the famous Dejarik table in the lounge, Chewbacca paid them a visit. Afterwards, the family was given Blue and Green Milk, a staple of the film franchise, to celebrate.

The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride combines storytelling with gameplay. When it’s time for the mission to begin, you’ll be assigned one of three critical roles: pilots, gunners and flight engineers. It’s up to you and your fellow passengers to smuggle goods while avoiding any unnecessary entanglements.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened May 31 at Disneyland. The Star Wars-themed land makes its debut at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Aug. 29.