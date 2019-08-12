Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 18-24:

Aug. 18: Movie director Roman Polanski is 86. Actor Robert Redford is 83. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 76. Singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 74. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 67. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 64. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 62. Actress Madeleine Stowe is 61. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 58. Actor Adam Storke ("Mystic Pizza") is 57. Actor Craig Bierko ("Sex and the City," ''The Long Kiss Goodnight") is 55. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 51. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 50. Actor Christian Slater is 50. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 50. Actor Edward Norton is 50. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 49. Actress Kaitlin Olson ("The Mick," ''It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") is 44. Comedian Andy Samberg ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," ''Saturday Night Live") is 41. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 40. Actress Madelaine Petsch ("Riverdale") is 25. Actress Parker McKenna Posey ("My Wife and Kids") is 24.

Aug. 19: Actor L.Q. Jones ("The Virginian") is 92. Actress Debra Paget ("Love Me Tender") is 86. Actress Diana Muldaur ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 81. Drummer Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 80. Singer Johnny Nash is 79. Actress Jill St. John is 79. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 76. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 75. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 74. Actor Gerald McRaney is 72. Actor Jim Carter ("Downton Abbey") is 71. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 71. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 68. Actor Jonathan Frakes ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 67. Actor Peter Gallagher is 64. Actor Adam Arkin is 63. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 62. Actor Martin Donovan is 62. Singer Ivan Neville is 60. Actor Eric Lutes ("Caroline in the City") is 57. Actor John Stamos is 56. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 54. Actor Kevin Dillon ("Entourage") is 54. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 53. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 52. Country singer Clay Walker is 50. Actor Matthew Perry ("Friends") is 50. Rapper Fat Joe is 49. Actress Tracie Thoms ("Cold Case") is 44. Actress Erika Christensen ("Parenthood") is 37. Actress Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 37. Actress Tammin Sursok ("Pretty Little Liars") is 36. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 35. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil' Romeo) is 30. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV's "Shameless") is 20.

Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 73. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 72. Actor Ray Wise ("Reaper," ''Twin Peaks") is 72. Actor John Noble ("Lord of the Rings" films) is 71. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 71. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 67. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 67. Actor-director Peter Horton ("thirtysomething") is 66. "Today" show weatherman Al Roker is 65. Actress Joan Allen is 63. Actor James Marsters ("Angel," ''Buffy the Vampire Slayer") is 57. Rapper KRS-One is 54. Actor Colin Cunningham ("Falling Skies") is 53. Actor Billy Gardell is 50. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 49. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 48. Actor Misha Collins ("Supernatural") is 45. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 44. Actor Ben Barnes ("Westworld," ''Prince Caspian") is 38. Actress Meghan Ory ("One Upon a Time") is 37. Actor Andrew Garfield ("The Amazing Spider-Man") is 36. Actor Brant Daugherty ("Pretty Little Liars") is 34. Singer-actress Demi Lovato is 27. Actor Christopher Paul Richards (TV's "The Kids Are Alright") is 16.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aug. 21: Actor-filmmaker-writer Melvin Van Peebles is 87. Singer Kenny Rogers is 81. Actor Clarence Williams III ("The Mod Squad") is 80. Singer Harold Reid of the Statler Brothers is 80. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 78. Actress Patty McCormack ("The Ropers") is 74. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 72. Actress Loretta Devine ("Boston Public") is 70. Newsman Harry Smith is 68. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 67. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 65. Actress Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City") is 63. Actress Cleo King ("Mike and Molly") is 57. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix," ''Chocolat") is 49. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 48. Actress Alicia Witt ("Law and Order: Criminal Intent," ''Cybill") is 44. Singer Kelis is 40. TV personality Brody Jenner ("The Hills") is 36. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 35. Comedian Brooks Wheelan ("Saturday Night Live") is 33. Actor Cody Kasch ("Desperate Housewives") is 32. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 31. Actress Hayden Panettiere ("Nashville," ''Heroes") is 30. Actor RJ Mitte ("Breaking Bad") is 27. Actor Maxim Knight ("Falling Skies") is 20.

Aug. 22: Correspondent Steve Kroft ("60 Minutes") is 74. Actress Cindy Williams ("Laverne and Shirley") is 72. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 71. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 59. Actress Regina Taylor ("The Unit," ''I'll Fly Away") is 59. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 58. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 58. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 56. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Ty Burrell ("Modern Family") is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton ("Devious Maids," ''Mad Men,") is 48. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 47. Rapper Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 46. Comedian Kristen Wiig ("Bridesmaids," ''Saturday Night Live") is 46. Actress Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 45. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 45. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 44. "The Late Late Show" host James Corden is 41. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 41. Actor Ari Stidham (TV's "Scorpion") is 27.

Aug. 23: Actress Barbara Eden is 88. Satirist Mark Russell is 87. Actor Richard Sanders ("WKRP in Cincinnati") is 79. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 72. Singer Linda Thompson is 72. Actor David Robb ("Downton Abbey") is 72. Country fiddler-singer Woody Paul of Riders in the Sky is 70. Actress Shelley Long is 70. Singer-actor Rick Springfield is 70. Actor-producer Mark Hudson (The Hudson Brothers) is 68. Actor Skipp Sudduth ("The Good Wife") is 63. Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots is 58. Singer-bassist Ira Dean of Trick Pony is 50. Actor Jay Mohr is 49. Actor Ray Park ("X-Men," ''The Phantom Menace") is 45. Actor Scott Caan ("Hawaii Five-0") is 43. Singer Julian Casablancas of The Strokes is 41. Actress Joanna Froggatt ("Downton Abbey") is 39. Actress Jaime Lee Kirchner ("Bull") is 38. Saxophonist Andy Wild of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 38. Musician Sky Blu of LMFAO is 33. Actress Kimberly Matula ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 31.

Aug. 24: Guitarist Mason Williams is 81. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 77. Keyboardist Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep) is 74. Actress Ann Archer is 72. Actor Joe Regalbuto ("Murphy Brown") is 70. Actor Kevin Dunn ("Samantha Who?") is 64. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 61. Actor Jared Harris ("The Crown," ''Mad Men") is 58. Talk-show host Craig Kilborn is 57. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 56. Actress Marlee Matlin is 54. Newsman David Gregory ("Meet the Press") is 49. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 49. Director Ava DuVernay ("Selma") is 47. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 46. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo ("CSI: New York") is 46. Actor Alex O'Loughlin ("Hawaii Five-0") is 43. Actor Chad Michael Murray ("One Tree Hill," ''A Cinderella Story") is 38. Actor Rupert Grint ("Harry Potter") is 31.