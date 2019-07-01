Tips for your dog and other pets on the Fourth of July

Take these steps to keep your pet safe during the loud July 4 holiday Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

Don’t forget to make sure your pet enjoys the Fourth of July, too.

Fireworks, barbecues and outdoor fun is great for humans on Independence Day, but loud noises and a change in routine can upset their four-legged friends.

In a news release, the American Kennel Club offered tips to help pets on the holiday this Thursday:

Safety first. Even though you enjoy your dog’s company, it is safer to keep your dog at home during Fourth of July celebrations instead of bringing him to any parties. Being outside in a new environment with the loud noises can increase his anxiety levels. Keep him in the house where he is comfortable, rather than in your yard. He will be a lot happier indoors and not tempted to leap over a fence to try to find you.

Avoid sharing the scraps. While tempting to our pets, human food can be harmful to dogs, so it’s best not to feed your dog scraps off of the grill. A sudden change to your dog’s diet can cause an upset stomach. Additionally, certain foods like grapes, onions, raisins and avocados can be toxic.

Be sound-sensitive. Fireworks may be pretty, but they are very loud and the noise can be extremely scary for your dog. Once the displays get started, keep him in a room where he is relaxed. Block outside sights and sounds as much as possible by lowering the blinds and turning on the television.

Keep his collar on. Identification is extremely important in case your dog gets loose. Make sure to keep collar ID tag contact information up-to-date, have permanent ID with a microchip should his collar fall off and always alert your pet recovery service to any changes in contact information so they can find you when your dog is recovered.

Provide reassurance. If your pet seems overly anxious, spend some time with your him, speaking soothingly to help them to relax.

Other tips can be found in the Sacramento Bee video above.