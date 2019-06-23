Flying Wallendas begin crossing Times Square on a high wire

Aerialist Nik Wallenda talks with the media about his planned high-wire act, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in New York. Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross Times Square on a high wire on Sunday. He is holding a cable similar to the one that will stretch across the square. AP Photo

Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas (vah-LEN'-dahs) circus family have begun their high wire journey between two skyscrapers 25 stories above Times Square.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he's nervous. His sister, Lijana (lee-YAH'-nah) Wallenda, is joining him Sunday night for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

Their latest daredevil stunt is being streamed live on ABC.

The siblings are walking from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire (396-meter) suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle.

They're wearing tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fall.