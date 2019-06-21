Jagger appears healthy as Rolling Stones rock Soldier Field

FILE - In this March 24, 2016 file photo, members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ron Wood pose for photos from the plane that brought them to Cuba at Jose Marti international airport in Havana, Cuba. The band plays Friday, June, 21, 2019 at Soldier Field in Chicago after a postponing their North American tour because frontman Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday at Soldier Field. AP Photo

Mick Jagger appeared healthy and energetic as he ran and skipped along a narrow stage that jutted out into the crowd at Chicago's Soldier Field.

The Rolling Stones took the stage to a sold-out crowd Friday night after postponing their North American tour because 75-year-old frontman Jagger needed medical treatment.

The band opened with "Street Fighting Man" followed by "Let's Spend the Night Together."

Jagger said, "It's great to be back at Soldier Field — for the eighth time." The Stones then launched into their third song, "Tumbling Dice."

Doctors told Jagger in late March he couldn't tour at the time, which delayed the No Filter Tour.

A second show at Soldier Field is scheduled for Tuesday.