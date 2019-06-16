Mariners visit the Athletics in division play

Seattle Mariners (30-44, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-35, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (5-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Athletics: Tanner Anderson (0-1, 3.18 ERA, .88 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Oakland and Seattle will play on Sunday at Ring Central Coliseum.

The Athletics are 17-19 against teams from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 9.7.

The Mariners are 17-22 against AL West Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and is slugging .508. Matt Olson is 10-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 78 hits and has 49 RBIs. Mallex Smith has 14 hits and is batting .292 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: day-to-day (ear), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).