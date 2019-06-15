Alabama man accused in hit-and-run at country music fest

An Alabama man is in custody for the hit-and-run crash at this year's Rock The South event that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency late Friday announced the arrest of 40-year-old Kevin Michael Talley, of Cullman. He faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

The June 1 crash happened just before 1 a.m. near the country music festival event in Cullman. Talley allegedly fled the scene after striking 30-year-old Rob Clemmons, who suffered a fractured neck and other injuries.

Festival co-owner Nathan Baugh offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest. ALEA says the arrest was made thanks to a citizen's tip.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

News outlets report Talley is being held without bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney.