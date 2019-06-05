1 lawsuit dropped accusing Ronaldo of rape, another active

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to a soccer match against Udinese, in Udine, Italy. A civil lawsuit in Nevada accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape has been dropped by the woman who alleged last year that the soccer star paid her to keep quiet about the 2009 encounter in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse. A federal lawsuit filed in January by the woman’s attorneys is still active, and Las Vegas police say their investigation of the allegations remains open. An attorney in Las Vegas who represents the 34-year-old Ronaldo is declining to comment about the developments. AP Photo

A lawsuit filed last September in Nevada state court accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape has been dropped by a woman who alleges the soccer star paid her $375,000 to keep quiet about a 2009 Las Vegas hotel penthouse encounter.

But a federal lawsuit filed in January by the same woman is still active, and Las Vegas police say their investigation of the allegations remains open.

Ronaldo lawyer Peter Christiansen declined comment Wednesday about the voluntary dismissal of the state lawsuit last month.

The woman's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn't immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ronaldo plays in Italy for the Turin-based based soccer club Juventus.

It's not clear if he was ever legally served with the state lawsuit or if he received documents in the federal case.