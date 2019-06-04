Barenboim’s tenure at Berlin’s Staatsoper extended to 2027

Daniel Barenboim, general music director of the Berlin State Opera and the Staatskapelle Berlin, adresses a news conference about his contract in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Conductor Daniel Barenboim is getting a five-year contract extension as general music director of Berlin's Staatsoper, which would keep him at the opera house until 2027. AP Photo

Conductor Daniel Barenboim is getting a five-year contract extension as general music director of Berlin's Staatsoper, which would keep him at the opera house until 2027.

Klaus Lederer, Berlin's state culture minister, announced his decision on Tuesday.

Lederer said an "overwhelming majority" of the opera's Staatskapelle orchestra wants the 76-year-old Barenboim to remain at the helm of the Staatsoper, which he has led since 1992.

Barenboim said he was "very grateful" the orchestra wanted to extend his tenure.

Earlier this year, complaints from former orchestra members emerged about Barenboim's leadership style. He rejected them.

Lederer said an examination showed that "no legally relevant accusations could be substantiated" but all concerned were willing to work on avoiding tensions in the future.