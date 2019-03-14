YouTube star Lilly Singh to host NBC late-night show

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Lilly Singh arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. NBC is shaking up late-night TV, giving Carson Daly’s slot to a woman of color who’s a star on YouTube. The network said Thursday, March 14, 2019, that a new show, titled “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” will air at 1:35 a.m. EDT beginning in September. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision