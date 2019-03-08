Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — To be announced.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Liz Cheney, D-Wyo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.,; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., a 2020 presidential candidate; former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., both 2020 presidential candidates; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.
Comments