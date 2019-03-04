UK royals to block internet trolls on social media sites

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Britain’s royal family is warning that it will block trolls posting offensive messages on its social media channels _ and may report offenders to the police. Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace issued new guidelines on Monday, March 4, 2019 spelling out the policy banning offensive, hateful and racist language. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo