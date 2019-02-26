‘Paul Rudd is a vampire.’ Oscar watchers went on and on about actor’s youthful face

Did you miss all that buzz about Paul Rudd at the Oscars on Sunday?
The gossip that one of Kansas City’s favorite sons might be a — gasp! - vampire?
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
It was the only logical (illogical?) conclusion for some people after gazing upon the 49-year-old “Ant-Man” star’s dewy, unlined, youthful face.
That’s how Twitter described him.
Scott Gustin, a Tribune Media reporter, tweeted a side-by-side comparison of 2019 Rudd and 1999 “Clueless”-era Rudd.
Same face. Twenty years later.
“I need some freaking answers,” Gustin demanded.
Eeek. Maybe he does sleep upside down in a cave.
Fans know that face as Phoebe’s husband on “Friends,” and from the string of Rudd’s movies listed on IMDB, including “I Love You, Man,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and the “Anchorman” films.
Though there might have been disagreement about who got Oscar statuettes and who didn’t, “one thing has been a great comfort to all: namely, that Paul Rudd still looks the same,” Men’s Health wrote after the show.
“The 49-year-old actor took to the stage alongside Sarah Paulson to present the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. And judging by the internet’s reaction, the award should have gone to Rudd’s face, which didn’t appear to have altered since 1995’s Clueless.”
Rachel Leishman, who writes for The Mary Sue entertainment website, sounded downright weary of wondering what’s going on with Rudd’s face. It’s not the first time, she wrote, that people have demanded to know how he stays looking so young.
“Paul Rudd live appearance means that, once again, the Internet is concerned about Paul Rudd and his never-aging qualities,” she wrote.
“For the last 20 years, Rudd has continued to look the same way without a new wrinkle or gray hair. We have watched as he didn’t age, we have questioned what was happening, and we have received no answers.
“Did he make a deal with the devil? Did he find the Fountain of Youth and just not tell any of us? Is this a real-life Tuck Everlasting situation? What is the deal with Paul Rudd’s face?”
Oh, Twitter had some ideas, everything from he sleeps in Tupperware to he enjoys the kind of looks only money can buy. Wink, wink.
Men’s Health suggested that one key to Rudd’s appearance might be spelled with three little letters - S-P-F.
“I am a big believer in sunscreen,” Rudd told InStyle magazine in 2015. “I’m not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look. Honestly, I wear sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because I don’t want to get skin cancer.”
Well, something is clearly working for him, to the point where one Twitter user faux-griped: “The dude is supposed to be 14 years older than me but some how I became older than him around 2012?”
Don’t be jealous.
Use sunscreen.
Comments