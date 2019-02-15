Cardi B sells out Mid-State Fair show— but not as fast as Garth Brooks

Rapper Cardi B’s California Mid-State Fair concert just became one of the fastest selling shows in fair history.

Concertgoers and resellers snapped up all 14,875 tickets for Cardi B’s July 20 concert less than two hours after they went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, fair officials said.

Ticket buyers shelled out $51 to $131 a seat to catch the hip hop powerhouse behind “Bodak Yellow,” “Money” and “I Like It,” make her debut at at the Paso Robles Event Center. X’s and O’s will open the show.

News of Cardi B’s fast-selling show comes about two years after country legend Garth Brooks made fair history with two sold-out shows.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

In June 2017, fans snatched up all 14,875 seats for Brooks’ first fair concert with wife Trisha Yearwood less than 30 seconds after they went on sale on Ticketmaster.com, making it the fair’s fastest-selling show ever. Less than a week later, Brooks’ second fair concert sold out in less than a minute.

Only a few other fair acts have achieved a similar feat. County star Luke Bryan sold out his 2018 fair concert in less than three hours, while country singer Blake Shelton’s 2016 fair show sold out in less than five hours.

Shelton will make his second appearance at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on July 21.

Cardi B and Shelton aren’t the only big-name acts performing in Paso Robles this summer.

Country star Miranda Lambert will perform on opening night, July 17. Although Lambert previously played the fair in 2005, this will be her first concert on the main stage.

The Zac Brown Band returns to the grandstand for the fourth time on July 24.

Country band Old Dominion will perform July 25, while boy band Why Don’t We takes the stage July 22. Both acts are making their first fair appearances this summer.

Ticket prices for those shows are as follows:

Zac Brown Band: $51 to $131. Now on sale.

$51 to $131. Now on sale. Miranda Lambert : $41 to $116. Now on sale.

: $41 to $116. Now on sale. Old Dominion: $36 to $81. On sale Feb. 22.

$36 to $81. On sale Feb. 22. Why Don’t We : $26 to $71. On sale Feb. 22.

: $26 to $71. On sale Feb. 22. Blake Shelton: $51 to $156. On sale March 1.





In each case, fans can purchase tickets via phone and online starting at 10 a.m. on the day tickets go on sale, or in person at the fair box office, 2198 Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles, starting at 1 p.m.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17-28 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 800-909-FAIR (3247) or www.midstatefair.com.