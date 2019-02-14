Avenatti says he has new video evidence against R. Kelly

FILE - This June 13, 2008 file photo shows R&B singer R. Kelly, arriving at 3the Cook County Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has new video evidence of singer R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl. Avenatti said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, he has turned over the video to prosecutors in Chicago. Avenatti says the video is not the same evidence used in Kelly's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on all charges of child pornography. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo