Ariana Grande a no-show despite winning first Grammy Award

FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande, center, performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande won her first Grammy Award on Sunday, Feb. 10, but the singer didn’t collect it after she decided to skip the ceremony following a public dispute with the show’s producer. She won best pop vocal album for “Sweetener,” beating Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in the category. Grande was not in attendance at the pre-telecast ceremony, but she wrote on Twitter that her win was “wild and beautiful.” AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision