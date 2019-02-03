Bruno Mars puts on stellar concert show ahead of Super Bowl

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, singer Bruno Mars performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2017 in London. Mars may have wrapped up his massive "24K Magic World Tour" last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl. Some concertgoers danced down the aisles, others threw their hands up high and the majority recited Mars' lyrics at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday night, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. AP, file Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision