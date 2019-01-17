Country music star Luke Bryan announces he’s coming to Fresno this summer

Country music headliner Luke Bryan will be performing in Fresno this summer, according to his website.
In a tweet Thursday night, Bryan announced his “official Sunset Repeat Tour” and his website lists a Fresno concert on Aug. 22 at the Save Mart Center.
The Fresno performance currently is scheduled as the 30th of 38th shows on the tour.
There was no listing for a Luke Bryan concert on the Save Mart Center’s website, however, as of late Thursday night. And there was no where to buy tickets just yet. That possibly means Bryan’s Fresno performance has not been officially booked.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
During the fall of 2017, country singer Thomas Rhett announced on his website he was coming to Fresno for a show at the Save Mart Center. Several third-part ticket brokers even claimed to have tickets.
But a few months later, officials the Save Mart Center, the supposed venue for Rhett’s showing, said the show never had been scheduled.
Bryan, however, has a much bigger following than Rhett with almost 10 million followers just on Twitter and sold at the Save Mart Center during his previous Fresno showing.
His song “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” alone has been viewed almost 153 million times on Youtube. The video was nominated for Male Video of the Year during the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
In Bryan’s tweet, he also said he’ll be touring with singers Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock.
Bryan last performed in Fresno in 2016. He needed just two minutes to do his signature hip thrust.
Comments