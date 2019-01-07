Woman sentenced to life as teen in killing wins clemency

File- This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Cyntoia Brown, entering her clemency hearing at Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, granted executive clemency to Brown, serving a life sentence for murder who says she was a victim of sex trafficking. The outgoing Republican governor, whose term ends in just two weeks, chose to show mercy to the now 30-year-old Brown by releasing her Aug. 7.

