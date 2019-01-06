Partial list of winners at 76th Golden Globe Awards

A list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
FILM
Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, "Vice"
Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Best Motion Picture Animated, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Original Song, Motion Picture: "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born"
TELEVISION
Drama Series: "The Americans"
Actress, TV Series-Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
