Bob Einstein of Super Dave and “Curb” fame dies at 76

FILE - In this June 27, 2018 file photo, Bob Einstein arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Albert Brooks, the younger brother of Einstein says the comedy veteran known for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" has died. He was 76. Brooks, posted a tweet Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in which he said Einstein "will be missed forever." AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision