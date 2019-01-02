Netflix criticized for yanking Patriot Act episode in Saudi

FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Muslim-American comedian Hasan Minhaj cracks jokes for the audience after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed May 10th as "Hasan Minhaj Day," at Gracie Mansion, in New York. In December 2018, Netflix is facing criticism for pulling an episode, from viewing in Saudi Arabia of Minhaj's "Patriot Act" that lambasted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi-led war in Yemen. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo