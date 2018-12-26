At new Museum of Black Civilizations, a call to come home

"On the Basis of Sex" begins in 1954, when a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones) arrives for her first day at Harvard Law. She is one of nine women in an incoming class of 500, a disparity signaled by the sight of a blue dress in a sea of dark-toned suits. It's the kind of image that more or less sums up the picture that follows – polished, effective, a bit obvious – but it also tells its own concise story. Ginsburg doesn't fit in with this mostly male enclave, and she shouldn't; one day she'll surpass them all.