A taste of home: Syrian TV-chef opens restaurant in Berlin

In this Nov. 9, 2018 photo Malakeh Jazmati carries food in her restaurant in Berlin, Germany. After fleeing her homeland’s civil war, Jazmati reinvented herself in Jordan as a TV chef and became known as the “queen of cooking” to fellow Syrian refugees. Now in Berlin she’s starting over again, opening a restaurant she hopes can serve as “medicine against homesickness” for the thousands of newly-arrived Syrians in the German capital. Jona Kallgren AP Photo