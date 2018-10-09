FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2011, file photo, The Weather Channel host, Jim Cantore goes live from Commonwealth Avenue behind the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is warning a television meteorologist to stay away. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.
Entertainment

Florida county ‘warns’ forecaster to stay away

The Associated Press

October 09, 2018 05:39 AM

MILTON, Fla.

A Florida county threatened by Hurricane Michael is warning a television meteorologist to stay away.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office posted a tongue-in-cheek trespass warning on Facebook for The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore. Cantore is usually on the scene of major storms.

The office wrote: "Everyone knows what's in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol."

The "warning" provides special conditions for "non-business related visits only," preferably during the winter.

