Demonstrators protest horse race ad on Sydney Opera House

The barrier draw results for NSW Racing’s multi million dollar race, The Everest, are projected onto the sails of the Opera House, Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Thousands of angry demonstrators have gathered outside the Sydney Opera House to protest the use of the iconic sails to promote a horse race. Racing authorities projected on to the roof tiles over 20 minutes on Tuesday night the barrier draw for Saturday’s The Everest horse race at Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse. Protesters yelled “shame” and used torches to attempt to obscure the projected images.

