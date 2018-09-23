Robert Indiana’s home needs love if it’s to be a museum

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2014, file photo, fans gather outside “Star of Hope” the residence of artist Robert Indiana on Vinalhaven Island, Maine. Indiana died on May 19, 2018, in the house, which had a hole in the roof and pigeons living inside. But testimony in probate court showed that he had plenty of money even as his home fell into disrepair around him. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photo