Ancient treasures on show in Germany reveal turbulent past

The Sept. 20, 2018 photo shows human skulls and bones of the battle of Tollensetal about 1250 BC. displayed at an archeological exhibition at the Martin-Gropius-Bau museum in Berlin. The new exhibition showcasing more than 1,000 major archaeological finds from the past 20 years shows reveals how Germany has been at the heart of European trade, migration, conflict and innovation since the Stone Age. The exhibition runs from Sept. 21, 2018 until Jan. 6, 2019. Markus Schreiber AP Photo