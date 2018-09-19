Arthur Mitchell, pioneering black ballet dancer, dies at 84

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1986 file photo, choreographer Arthur Mitchell, founder of Dance Theatre of Harlem poses in his office at the City Center building in New York. Mitchell, who broke barriers for African-Americans in the 1950s as a ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet and who would go on to become a driving force in the creation of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, died Wednesday at a New York City hospital. He was 84. According to his niece, Juli Mills-Ross, his death came after renal failure led to heart failure. FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1986 file photo, choreographer Arthur Mitchell, founder of Dance Theatre of Harlem poses in his office at the City Center building in New York. Mitchell, who broke barriers for African-Americans in the 1950s as a ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet and who would go on to become a driving force in the creation of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, died Wednesday at a New York City hospital. He was 84. Marty Lederhandler, File FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1986 file photo, choreographer Arthur Mitchell, founder of Dance Theatre of Harlem poses in his office at the City Center building in New York. Mitchell, who broke barriers for African-Americans in the 1950s as a ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet and who would go on to become a driving force in the creation of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, died Wednesday at a New York City hospital. He was 84. AP Photo