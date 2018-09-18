Cirque du Soleil, Corteo

the Fresno Grizzlies’ tribute to the 30th anniversary of the movie Coming To America. The “Coming To Fresno” promotion is planned for Thursday, June 21 during that evening’s home game against Albuquerque at Chukchansi Park:
The tide has turned and it’s a whole new "Ocean’s" when eight women plan and execute a heist starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
The Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show has been a downtown Morro Bay feature since 1997. The fun starts on Friday, May 4, with cruises and open houses. The full "show and shine" display of classic cars and trucks is on Saturday and Sunday.