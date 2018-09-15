On again? Mayweather says he and Pacquiao will fight

FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, connects with a right to the head of Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, during their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. Mayweather Jr. says he’s coming out of retirement again to fight Pacquiao for a second time in December. Mayweather posted a video on Instagram early Saturday, ept. 15, 2018, that showed Pacquiao and him together, reportedly in Japan, jawing at each other over a possible second fight. Representatives for the two fighters could not immediately be reached for comment. John Locher, File AP Photo