Julie Chen signs off ‘Big Brother’ as Julie Chen Moonves

FILE - In this June 16, 2014 file photo, Les Moonves, right, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, and his wife Julie Chen pose together at the premiere of the CBS science fiction television series “Extant” in Los Angeles. Chen returned to television with an unusual sign-off days after her husband, Les Moonves, resigned as CBS CEO following sexual misconduct allegations. The 48-year-old ended Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 “Big Brother” broadcast by saying, “From outside the ‘Big Brother’ house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.” Usually, she just says “Julie Chen.” AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision